 Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë | infosot.com Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë - infosot.com
Breaking News

Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë

15.09.2017 05:38
Rreshtat+- AShkronjat+- Printo
Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë

Microsoft po bën përsëri atë që askush nuk e pret prej kompanisë, të ofrojë falas diçka dhe në këtë rast një koleksion të tërë librash elektronike – ebook – të cilët përmbajnë udhëzime për produkte si Windows, Windows Server, Microsoft Office, Exchange Server e shumë të tjera.

Në një postim në blog nga Eric Lingman nga drejtoria e shitjeve të Microsoft, kompania ofron shkarkimin e çdo libri elektronik që jeni i interesuar.

Çdo vit Microsoft dhuron libra elektronik falas të produkteve dhe shërbimeve të kompanisë në atë që e quan Microsoft Ebook Giveaway.

Sigurisht kush nuk do të donte libra falas por sapo të hyni në koleksionin e 250 librave, do të kuptoni se ka prej atyre që janë vjetëruar.

Por ka edhe tituj mjaft të spikatur si “Your Brand Sux” ose “Xquery Language Reference” ku shumica librave që u dedikohen Windows 10-ës janë me vlerë.

Shkarkimet nuk janë të limituar dhe çdokush mund ti shkarkojë të gjithë librat e listuar në uebsajt. Zakonisht librat elektronikë janë vetën në PDF ndërsa Microsoft i ofron edhe si DOC, MOBI dhe EPUB.

Për të shfletuar koleksionin dhe shkarkuar çdo titull që u bie në sy vizitoni këtë lidhje.

Disa prej titujve dhe kategorive janë:

  • Azure
    • Introducing Windows Azure for IT Professionals
    • Microsoft Azure Essentials Azure Machine Learning
    • Microsoft Azure Essentials Fundamentals of Azure
  • BizZalk
    • BizTalk Server 2016 Licensing Datasheet
  • Cloud
    • Enterprise Cloud Strategy
  • Developer
    • Building Cloud Apps with Microsoft Azure: Best practices for DevOps, data storage, high availability, and more
    • Creating Mobile Apps with Xamarin.Forms: Cross-platform C# programming for iOS, Android, and Windows
  • Dynamics
    • Introducing Microsoft Social Engagement
    • Create Your First CRM Marketing Campaign
  • General
  • Licensing
  • Office
    • Data Resiliency in Microsoft Office 365
    • Keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Outlook 2013 and 2016
    • Microsoft Excel 2016 Quick Start Guide
  • Power BI
    • Introducing Microsoft Power BI
  • PowerShell
    • Windows PowerShell 3.0 Language Quick Reference
    • Windows PowerShell 3.0 Examples
    • Windows PowerShell 4.0 Language Reference Examples
    • Simplify Group Policy administration with Windows PowerShell
    • WMI in Windows PowerShell 4.0
  • SharePoint
    • SharePoint Server 2016 Quick Start Guide
    • RAP as a Service for SharePoint Server
    • Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Architectural Models
  • SQL Server
    • Data Science with Microsoft SQL Server 2016
    • Backup and Restore of SQL Server Databases
    • Microsoft SQL Server 2016 New Innovations
  • Surface
  • System Center
    • Guide to Microsoft System Center Management Pack for SQL Server 2016 Reporting Services (Native Mode)
  • Virtualization
  • Windows Client
    • Introducing Windows 10 for IT Professionals
    • Windows 10 IT Pro Essentials Top 10 Tools
  • Windows Server
    • Introducing Windows Server 2016

Komentet

Komente

Sqarim: Ndalohen fyerjet dhe përdorimi i gjuhës ofenduese. INFOSOT mban të drejtën e publikimit ose jo të një komenti të caktuar. Përmbajtja e komenteve nuk pasqyron, qëndrim editorial të redaksisë së portalit INFOSOT. Ju faleminderit për mirëkuptimin!
Shpallet programi YES për vitin shkollor 2018-2019
Shpallet programi YES për vitin shkollor 2018-2019
artikull i sponzorizuar


Carragher: Mane më i rëndësishëm se Coutinho për Liverpoolin

Carragher: Mane më i rëndësishëm se Coutinho për Liverpoolin

Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë

Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë

Duhanpirja i bën mushkëritë të prekshme ndaj sëmundjes së kancerit

Duhanpirja i bën mushkëritë të prekshme ndaj sëmundjes së kancerit

Kjo është ndarja e fundit e Leonora Jakupit (Foto)

Kjo është ndarja e fundit e Leonora Jakupit (Foto)

Montella i lumtur me fitoren dhe lojën e skuadrës në Ligën e Evropës

Montella i lumtur me fitoren dhe lojën e skuadrës në Ligën e Evropës

Google lançon teknologjinë HDR në aplikacionin Android

Google lançon teknologjinë HDR në aplikacionin Android

Kafeina mund t’i ndihmojë pacientët të zgjohen më shpejt pas anestezionit

Kafeina mund t’i ndihmojë pacientët të zgjohen më shpejt pas anestezionit

Dedikimi prekës i Xhensilës për Besin: Me sytë e tu…(Foto)

Dedikimi prekës i Xhensilës për Besin: Me sytë e tu…(Foto)

Arsenali barazon ndaj Kolnit me golin e bukur të Kolasinacit (Video)

Arsenali barazon ndaj Kolnit me golin e bukur të Kolasinacit (Video)

Franca, Gjermania, Italia dhe Spanja kërkojnë taksimin e gjigandëve të teknologjisë

Franca, Gjermania, Italia dhe Spanja kërkojnë taksimin e gjigandëve të teknologjisë

Britanikët më të depresionuarit në botë – problem papunësia

Britanikët më të depresionuarit në botë – problem papunësia

Linda Rei i tregon të gjitha…publikon foto intime nga nga shtrati me të fejuarin!

Linda Rei i tregon të gjitha…publikon foto intime nga nga shtrati me të fejuarin!

Sanchez me gol të ‘çmendur’ kalon Arsenalin në epërsi ndaj Kolnit (Video)

Sanchez me gol të ‘çmendur’ kalon Arsenalin në epërsi ndaj Kolnit (Video)

iPhone me ekran OLED do të quhet Apple iPhone X

iPhone me ekran OLED do të quhet Apple iPhone X

Si të pastroni mushkëritë për 72 orë

Si të pastroni mushkëritë për 72 orë

Andrra nuk ndalet! Dedikimet e saj për Sinanin janë shumë të ëmbla (Foto)

Andrra nuk ndalet! Dedikimet e saj për Sinanin janë shumë të ëmbla (Foto)

NGA KATEGORIA
Në Britani rasti i parë në gjykatë për vjedhjen e bitcoin

Në Britani rasti i parë në gjykatë për vjedhjen e bitcoin

Xiaomi prezantoi gjeneratën e dytë të telefonit pa skaje Mi Mix

Xiaomi prezantoi gjeneratën e dytë të telefonit pa skaje Mi Mix

Google apelon gjobën 2.4 miliard Euroshe të Komisionit Evropian

Google apelon gjobën 2.4 miliard Euroshe të Komisionit Evropian

Ngarkuesi wireless Apple AirPower mbërrin në 2018-ën

Ngarkuesi wireless Apple AirPower mbërrin në 2018-ën

TË FUNDIT
Carragher: Mane më i rëndësishëm se Coutinho për Liverpoolin
Carragher: Mane më i rëndësishëm se Coutinho për Liverpoolin
Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë
Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë
Duhanpirja i bën mushkëritë të prekshme ndaj sëmundjes së kancerit
Duhanpirja i bën mushkëritë të prekshme ndaj sëmundjes së kancerit
Kjo është ndarja e fundit e Leonora Jakupit (Foto)
Kjo është ndarja e fundit e Leonora Jakupit (Foto)
Montella i lumtur me fitoren dhe lojën e skuadrës në Ligën e Evropës
Montella i lumtur me fitoren dhe lojën e skuadrës në Ligën e Evropës
Google lançon teknologjinë HDR në aplikacionin Android
Google lançon teknologjinë HDR në aplikacionin Android
Kafeina mund t’i ndihmojë pacientët të zgjohen më shpejt pas anestezionit
Kafeina mund t’i ndihmojë pacientët të zgjohen më shpejt pas anestezionit
Dedikimi prekës i Xhensilës për Besin: Me sytë e tu…(Foto)
Dedikimi prekës i Xhensilës për Besin: Me sytë e tu…(Foto)
Arsenali barazon ndaj Kolnit me golin e bukur të Kolasinacit (Video)
Arsenali barazon ndaj Kolnit me golin e bukur të Kolasinacit (Video)
Franca, Gjermania, Italia dhe Spanja kërkojnë taksimin e gjigandëve të teknologjisë
Franca, Gjermania, Italia dhe Spanja kërkojnë taksimin e gjigandëve të teknologjisë

Media Shqipëtare

Kontakti | Marketingu | Immpresum | Institucione

Infosot është portal i pavarur i lajmeve, i themeluar nga një grup gazetarësh kosovarë në vitin 2007. Materialet dhe informacionet mund të kopjohen, të shtypen dhe të përdoren por vetëm pas referimit të qartë të burimit të portalit Infosot.com, në përputhje me kushtet e përdorimit.

Infosot Sh.P.K | M: +386 49 323 333 | +377 44 383 333 | E: info@infosot.com, production@infosot.com, marketing@infosot.com

© INFOSOT.com - 2007 - 2017 - Të gjitha të drejtat janë të rezervuara